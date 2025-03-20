ALTON - Alton Pride invites you to get “loud and proud” with a bingo fundraiser.

From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at SportsTap, community members are invited to enjoy bingo, prizes, a 50/50 raffle and performances by D.J. MEGO and drag queens Roxie Valentine and Moxie Cotton. Tickets cost $30 or $225 for a table of eight, and all proceeds go back to Alton Pride and their mission to support the local LGBTQ+ community.

“We are planning to sell out the event,” said Kole Harre, one of the organizers. “We want to promote Alton Pride as a not-for-profit in the area. But also, it’s a community event for us. It’s gathering people and having a good time, and it’s in the title, ‘loud and proud.’ We want to make sure that we're prevalent in the community and the community is accepting of us, and that people that identify as LGBTQ know they have a place.”

Harre explained that the bingo games will begin at 12 p.m., and Valentine and Cotton will call the bingo numbers in addition to performing. They encourage people to bring extra cash to tip the drag queens and buy additional bingo cards if desired.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go back to Alton Pride and their initiatives in the Riverbend region. The organization hosts Atlon’s annual Pride Festival in September, and they also award several scholarships to high school seniors. They have a few other community events planned to promote socialization, inclusivity and acceptance.

Harre encouraged members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies to come out and enjoy the bingo fundraiser on March 29. They noted that many LGBTQ+ people are “a little bit upset” with the current political climate, and Alton Pride aims to reinforce the idea that all are safe and welcome in Alton.

“They can be scared. A lot of rights are kind of on the line,” Harre said. “I want to be a part of creating community here in the area in general, but also specifically for the LGBTQ community. Community is a huge part of what we do, and trying to foster connections, make sure people feel supported and included.”

For more information about the Alton Pride Loud and Proud Bingo Fundraiser, or to purchase tickets online, visit the official Facebook event page. Attendees must be 21 or older to participate. To learn more about Alton Pride, their mission and their upcoming events, check out their Facebook page or their official website at AltonPride.com.

