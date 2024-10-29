ALTON — Alton Pride is launching its third annual Thanksgiving Food Drive Competition, inviting local establishments to compete for the title of “Top Turkey.” The initiative, which runs until November 10, encourages businesses and the community to collect non-perishable food items to support families in need during the holiday season.

Participating locations include 16 establishments, with reigning champion Pete’s Lounge among them. Other competitors include Norb’s Tavern, Bubby & Sissy’s, Morrisons Irish Pub, Old Bakery Beer Company, and several others. Each business aims to gather the most donations to win a trophy and bragging rights.

Community members are encouraged to contribute various non-perishable items, including boxed stuffing mix, instant potatoes, gravy mixes, canned vegetables, cornbread mix, and more. Donations will be used to assemble Thanksgiving Dinner Boxes for families in need. Any surplus items not included in the boxes will be donated to local food banks.

Last year’s competition resulted in the feeding of 55 families and additional donations to multiple food banks. "We encourage the community to drop their donation off at their favorite hangout," organizers said.

The competition highlights the community's commitment to supporting those in need, and with the deadline approaching, local businesses are rallying support for the cause.

People can donate several non-perishable items, including but not limited to:

Boxed Stuffing Mix Instant Potatoes Gravy Mixes/Jars

Dry Macaroni Canned Yams Canned Vegetables

Canned Cranberry Sauce Cornbread Mix Muffin Mix

Canned Pie Fillings Pie Crust Mix Cake Mixes/Icing

Flour Vegetable Oil Sugar

Powdered Drink Mixes Rice Dried Beans

Jell-O Mix Pudding Mix Powdered Milk

Graham Crackers Cream of Mushroom Soup French Fried Onions

