ALTON - Alton Pride, Inc.is a charitable and educational organization established to bring awareness, understanding, and advocacy to the LGBTQ+ community with an emphasis on the specific needs of the youth within the community. During this uncertain time throughout the nation with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors has decided to postpone our Fall Festival scheduled for October 3, 2020.

“We are setting ourselves apart from other Pride organizations by focusing on giving back to our community, rather than hosting just a parade or festival. We will be depositing a majority of event proceeds into structured account funding our goal to develop a local teen suicide prevention line and a teen resource center to help youth in need.

"With our community being uncertain of the outcome of this pandemic, we feel the need to directly support our community, rather than holding a festival during this difficult time. To all of our gracious sponsors and individual donors, thank you for your contribution, rest assured that your donation will be put to good use. This week, we donated $500 to the Alton Crisis Food Center and plan to distribute money to various organizations in our community that help those in need.

"Sponsors, we wouldn’t be able to help our community without your support, we couldn’t be doing this without you. Please know that we will be planning a Festival for 2021, and your sponsorship package will still be honored when the date is set. More details will be coming throughout the following months, but if you have any questions or concerns, please contact us.

"Lastly, we would like to thank all of our sponsors that have made this difficult, but promising decision possible:

In our first press release, we emphasized that our mission is focused on helping our community:

Weathervane Ice Cream, Metro East Pride

Gershman Mortgage

Alton Memorial Hospital, Medelyn Daley, Attorney at Law

Riverbend Kitchen & More, Junior League of Greater Alton, Preferred Title & Escrow,

Centerstone, Mom Said No, Phillips 66 Refinery

Gentelin’s on Broadway, Angela McDowell Counseling, Mom Said No, J&J Ventures

