ALTON – Alton Pride is pleased to announce its fourth annual Thanksgiving Food Drive Competition. Area establishments are competing for the title of “Top Turkey”, a trophy and bragging rights. From November 2nd through 16th, participating locations are collecting non-perishable food items for Thanksgiving. The business with the most donations will be crowned the winner.

People can donate several non-perishable items, including but not limited to:

Boxed Stuffing Mix Instant Potatoes Gravy Mixes/Jars

Dry Macaroni Canned Yams Canned Vegetables

Canned Cranberry Sauce Cornbread Mix Muffin Mix

Canned Pie Fillings Pie Crust Mix Cake Mixes/Icing

Flour Vegetable Oil Sugar

Powdered Drink Mixes Rice Dried Beans

Jell-O Mix Pudding Mix Powdered Milk

Graham Crackers Cream of Mushroom Soup French Fried Onions

We encourage the community to drop off their donations at their favorite hangout. These establishments are currently competing to be crowned Top Turkey: Pete’s Lounge, Norb’s Tavern, Schwegel’s, St John’s United Church of Christ in Brighton, Brighton Memorial Library, Mister Donut, Chez Marilyn, Firehouse, Hayner Library Uptown, and Toddle Towne Learning Centers in Alton and East Alton.

All donations received will be used to create Thanksgiving Dinner Boxes for area families in need. Any extras received that are not paired with a box will be donated to area food banks. Last year, we were able to feed 55 families, provide those families with extra food items, and make donations to multiple food banks! Remember, the competition ends November 16, so show your support and drop a donation off today!

About Alton Pride

Dedicated to our simple mission of COMMUNITY • CONNECTION • COMPASSION — Alton Pride strives to build a strong and vibrant LGBTQ+ community, connect with our neighbors, and care for those in need through our events and activities. Check out AltonPride.com to see who we are and what we currently do in the community.

Volunteers from Alton Pride assembled Thanksgiving Dinner Bags with donations from the 2024 competition that crowned Pete’s Lounge as the Top Turkey.

