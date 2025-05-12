ALTON — Alton Pride is proud to announce the recipients of its 2025 High School Scholarships, awarded to four outstanding students who have demonstrated a deep commitment to community service, leadership, and advocacy within and beyond the LGBTQ+ community.

This year’s scholarships are awarded as follows:

Roadecker “Roe” Watts Award ($1,500) – Bailey Rardin, Alton High School

Debbie Paynic Award ($1,000) – Jamie Postlewait, Alton High School

Harvey Milk Award ($750) – Adelia, Sandifer, Alton High School

RuPaul Charles Award ($500) – Jake Sims, Civic Memorial High School

Applicants were evaluated by the Alton Pride Board of Directors through an anonymous review process that considered a written essay, demonstrated volunteerism (20+ hours), and overall alignment with the organization’s mission. The 2025 awards mark a new milestone with a record number of applications submitted, reflecting the growing impact and reach of Alton Pride’s youth programming.

“These scholarships honor trailblazers in our community and celebrate the power of young people to lead with courage, creativity, and compassion,” said Dawn Strickland, Director of Community Development, “We’re so proud of this year’s recipients and excited to support them as they take their next steps.”

Help Us Grow the Fund for 2026

Article continues after sponsor message

To raise funds for next year’s scholarships, Alton Pride invites the community to take part in our Flamingo Flocking Fundraiser—a playful, high-impact campaign that brings awareness and color to local lawns during Pride Month in June.

From 20 to 128 flamingos, participants can surprise friends, family, or friendly rivals by sending a temporary flock to their yard. All proceeds directly support the Alton Pride High School Scholarship Fund.

Send a Flock, Support a Future! Reserve your flock now through the month of May—space is limited and flocks fly fast! Visit AltonPride.com to donate, choose your flock size, and help us continue to uplift and invest in the next generation of young

leaders.

Dedicated to our simple mission of COMMUNITY • CONNECTION • COMPASSION — Alton Pride strives to build a strong and vibrant LGBTQ+ community, connect with our neighbors, and care for those in need through our events and activities. We are always looking for new volunteers! If you want to get more involved with your community, we invite you to join us! Check out AltonPride.com to see who we are and what we currently do in the community.

More like this: