ALTON — A new culinary celebration is set to take place in Alton, as Mac's 315 Belle St. hosts its inaugural Fat Tuesday Buffett on March 4, 2025. The event, running from 4 to 9 p.m., will feature a variety of Cajun favorites, including crawfish and shrimp boil, gumbo, jambalaya, red beans and rice, southern fried chicken, fried catfish, hush puppies, fried okra, and dinner rolls. The menu will also include king cake, a traditional treat associated with the Mardi Gras season.

Rob Lenhardt, one of the owners of Mac's, noted that this is the first time the establishment is hosting a Fat Tuesday event. "A couple of places around the area have done it in the past but stopped. We feel there is a market for it," Lenhardt said.

Lenhardt said St. Louis is recognized for its annual Mardi Gras celebration, that is the second largest in the United States, trailing only New Orleans. With an expected turnout of 200 to 250 attendees, the Fat Tuesday Buffett at Mac's aims to attract local residents looking to partake in the festive atmosphere and traditional cuisine.

Lenhardt expressed optimism about the event. He said that similar gatherings have historically drawn strong crowds. As Alton gears up for this new addition to its local festivities, the Fat Tuesday Buffett at Mac's is poised to offer a taste of Cajun culture and community spirit.

