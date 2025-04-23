Alton City Council Meeting

ALTON – After hearing comments for and against the proposed Lovejoy mixed-use development, the Alton City Council laid the item over until new council members are sworn in next month.

At issue is a proposed 70-unit mixed-use, mixed-income apartment complex at 324 Ridge Street in Alton, known as “The Lovejoy.” Estimated at $27 million, the project is being led by firm McCormack, Baron and Salazar (MBS).

Voicing their concerns about the Lovejoy project were residents Cheryl and Douglas Kellum.

Cheryl said that while she understands the need for more housing in Alton, she doesn't think the Lovejoy project would be a good fit for area families. She noted the Lovejoy would only consist of one and two-bedroom apartments, while many local families are seeking three and four-bedroom living spaces. She also voiced concerns about crime in the neighborhood near Ridge Street.

Another major concern of hers was parking – the original proposal for the Lovejoy called for just 75 parking spaces to accommodate the 70-unit building. Cheryl said this would place an undue parking burden on area businesses, especially as developments like the Wedge Innovation Center drive more traffic into downtown Alton.

“Not only is this hindering the view for owners who already have purchased their properties, but what will this project do for their home values, parking, and property taxes?” she added. “Once the complex is built, they can put all the units at whatever market they want to.”

Douglas, who was surprised more community members weren’t speaking out against the project, asked the council to hold off on voting on the item. Not only are there too many “unknowns” about the project, but with newly elected incoming council members, he said outgoing City Council members could vote without having to face any consequences from constituents. “The right thing to do,” he argued, would be to hand the final decision off to the next City Council.

Speaking in support of the project was Jen Concepcion from MBS, who spoke highly of the project as an opportunity to improve Alton and boost the city’s economy.

“We really do believe this project is critical to improving the conditions that are here in Alton,” Concepcion said. “Especially in providing more housing options and opportunities for young people to rent here and fall in love with your community … allowing for [70] housing units to be patrons in your community with disposable income to contribute to the retailers, antique shops – all the places that make this place special.”

Concepcion acknowledged some of the concerns raised during earlier public comments. He said MBS realized 75 parking spaces would be inadequate for the 70-unit apartment complex, asking council members to delay voting on the project for at least one month until plans for expanded on-site and potential off-site parking can be worked out in detail.

He also addressed concerns about neighborhood crime rates, citing a few examples of cities around the country where crime rates dropped in neighborhoods surrounding previous MBS development projects. In Atlanta, the firm saw crime rates plummet by 93% over 10 years; in Memphis, crime decreased by 30%, while in St. Louis, crime has gone down by 33%.

“Crime rates decrease in these properties that we manage,” Concepcion said. “It is our goal to enhance the community and not take away from it.”

Joe Weatherly with MBS has previously stated that any rumors of the project being “Section 8” or public housing are false. He said about 90% of the Lovejoy’s 70 apartments would be “market rate units” with rents subject to increase every year based on the market and demand.

Starting rents for market rate units would range from $790 to $895 for a one-bedroom apartment to $955 to $1,060 for a two-bedroom apartment. Rents for the remaining 10%, known as “workforce units,” would start just below the market rate units, but would include caps limiting rent increases to 1-2% per year.

Council members later considered a resolution for the planned development at 324 Ridge Street, which would also span 650 to 652 E. Broadway with associated parking. The city’s Plan Commission previously considered the item and recommended that it not be passed by the City Council.

Alderwoman Rosetta Brown moved to lay the item over; her motion was seconded by Alderwoman Stephanie Elliott, effectively postponing the Lovejoy project for now. The item was laid over until the first meeting of the newly elected Alton City Council on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

A full recording of the April 23, 2025 Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

