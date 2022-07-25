Alton Post 126 Sr. Legion Headed To State Tournament.

ALTON - After going 2-2 over the weekend in the 5th Division Tournament, the Alton Post 126 Sr. Legion baseball team (20-12) will get to continue their season.

On Friday, Alton kicked off the 5th Division Tournament with a 6-0 loss against Aviston Express. They won against Harrisburg Post 167 and Murphysboro Post 127 by scores of 4-1 and 5-1, respectiviely. The conlcuded the tournament with another loss to Aviston, this time by a score of 9-2.

It was still enough to secure the runner-up position in the tournament, which in turn meant they qualified for state.

This week, starting on Wednesday, July 27, the Legionnaires will be competing in the state tournament.

Alton's first game will be at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Aviston. They will be taking on Moline in their first game.

A full schedule of the tournament can be found below.

