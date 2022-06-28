BRIGHTON - It was a good night for the Alton Post 126 Senior Legion team. They piled in double-digit runs as they defeated the Southwestern Piasa Birds by a score of 10-2.

It was a bullpen game for Alton as they went through four different pitchers.

Recent Civic Memorial graduate Ian Moss started on the mound for Alton and tossed the first two innings. He struck out one allowing three hits and a run.

Luckily, Alton's bats were on point as they tacked on a couple of runs in the first.

Alton High's Caden Laslie had himself a night offensively going 2-4 with three RBIs and a couple of runs.

Nick Rayfield, Seth Slayden, and Max Ontis Also went 2-4 on the night. Luke Parmentier went 2-3 with a couple of runs.

Overall, Alton outhit Southwestern 14-8 on the night on their way to picking up their 10th win of the summer.

"We hit well tonight," Alton Post 126 head coach Doug Booten said after the game.

"We used it as a bullpen game to get ready for this upcoming weekend, and I'm pleased with it."

The other pitchers throwing relief for Alton were Tyler Robinson, Lucas Moore, and Andrew Wieneke. They combined for five innings and eight strikeouts.

As for the Piasa Birds, Marcus Payne began the game on the bump and threw six innings and six K's. Quinten Strohbeck threw the final inning to close out the game.

"A win's a win," Booten said.

His team will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night at home when they take on Trenton at Lloyd Hopkins Field.

Both Legionnaire teams will play in a double-header against Civic Memorial on Saturday with game times set for 10 a.m. and noon.

