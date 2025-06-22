TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - The Alton Post 126 senior American Legion baseball team split two games in the Midwest Invitational tournament Saturday morning, June 21, 2025, and afternoon at North Vigo High School in Terre Haute, Ind. The Legionnaires defeated Danville Post 210 in their final group game 8-4, then lost to Owensboro, Ky., Post 9 13-1 to complete their tournament play.

Alton had now lost three of their last four games, and are now 11-4 for the season. The Legionnaires lost back-to-back games for the first time this season on Friday, losing to Washington, Mo. 7-4, and to John E. Heyen Post 501 of West Terre Haute 5-1.

In the game against Danville, Post 126 scored four times in the first to take the lead, starting when Ayden Calvert and Nolan Parker both reached on errors, with Kael Hester doubling both runners home to give Alton a 2-0 lead. Joe Stephan reached on a dropped fly ball to left, and after a double play, Carsen Bristow was hit by a pitch, with Hester scoring on an error after a pickoff attempt, Bristow going to second, and Dane Godar doubled in a run to make the score 4-0.

In the second, with one out, Parker drew a walk,, was singled to second by Hester, but Parker was thrown out a home on a single by Joe Stephan. Bogard then singled home Hester to make the score 5-0. Danville scored their first run in the home half of the third, starting when Ryan Edwards reached on an error, and one out later, Cruz Debois singled home Edwards to make it 5-1 for Alton. Danville later loaded the bases, but a strikeout ended the inning.

In the top of the fourth, Calvert led off with a double, Parker reached on catcher's interference, and Hester singled home Calvert to make it 6-1, In the fifth, with two out, Ryan Lowis singled, went to second on an error by the right fielder, and scored on a Kalin Carlisle singled home Lowis to increase the lead to 7-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, Dubois singled with one out, went to second on a ground out, and scored on an RBI single by J. Riggs to make it 7-2. In the top of the sixth, with one out, Hester was hit by a pitch, was doubled to third by Stephan, and scored on a RBI single by Bogard to make it 8-2. In the bottom of the seventh, Dubois and B. Hobick singled, Riggs walked to load the bases, and C. Cambridge walked to force home a run, and Cole Miller hit a sacrifice fly to left to bring in the final run to make the final 8-4 for the Legionnaires.

Hester led Post 126 with three hits and three RBIs, Bogard came up with two hits and two RBIs, Stephan had two hits, Carlisle and Godar had a hit and RBI each, and Calvert, Bristow, and Lowis all had a hit each. Champlin pitched a complete game on the mound, allowing four runs, three earned, on seven hits, walking five and striking out five.

In the second game, Owensboro opened the scoring in the first, starting with back-to-back walks to Parker Helstand and Cooper Vowels, with a one-out walk to Talan Cartwright loading the bases. Hayden Fisher reached on an error that allowed Helstand to score and make it 1-0 for the Bombers. In the top of the second, Jagger Pate led off with a walk, was singled to second by Brody Brubaker, and one out later, Pate stole third and home to make it 2-0. Easton Blandford and Cartwright then drew walks to load the bases, and a walk to Fisher forced home Brubaker to make the score 3-0.

The Legionnaires scored their only run in the home half of the third, on a one-out double by Carlisle and an RBI single by Godar to score Carlisle and make the score 3-1. Owensboro got the run back in the top of the fourth, on a one-out triple by Vowels, and walks to Blandford and Cartwright, with Barrett Evans walking with the bases loaded to bring in Vowels and make it 4-1. In the fifth, Brubaker doubled home two runs with one out, a Cartwright single scored Helstand to make it 7-1, and a Fisher double scored Vowels to make it 8-1. Pate singled home two runs one out later to make it 10-1 for the Bombers.

In the top of the sixth, a Fisher double scored Helstand to make it 11-1, then Evans doubled home both Fisher and Blandford to create the final 13-1 score, the game terminated on the 10-run rule after the Legionnaires were retired in the home half.

Godar had a hit and Alton's only RBI, while Calvert and Carlisle had the only other hits. Bogard started on the mound, and was charged with the loss, going 2.2 innings, and allowing five earned runs on four hits, walking four and striking out three. Parker pitched for 1.2 innings, giving up three runs, two earned, on one hit, walking seven and fanning one, Godar went for one inning, allowing three unearned runs on three hits, striking out one, and Alex Pilger went the final 0.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits, walking one and fanning two.

Post 126 returns to action Monday at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park, playing Marissa in a District 22 game, then hosts Eureka, Mo., on Tuesday with both games starting at 8 p.m. The Legionnaires play Highland Thursday at Glik Park in a 7 p.m start, then competes in a tournament at Aviston City Park next weekend. Alton plays at Kirkwood, Mo. on June 30 in a 5:30 p.m. start, then meets Maryland Heights, Mo. July 1 at Lloyd Hopkins Field in an 8 p.m. first pitch.

