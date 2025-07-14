ALTON — Alton Post 126 Sr Legion 2025 18O shut out Highland Senior Legion 7-0 Monday in a combined pitching effort that stifled the opposition’s offense.

Pitchers Kael Hester and Nolan Parker combined to hold Highland scoreless, with Parker starting and throwing four and two-thirds innings, allowing two hits and striking out three while walking two. Hester relieved, pitching two and one-third innings of hitless ball with one strikeout and no walks.

Hester ended the game by inducing a line out from Preston Feig for the final out.

Alton took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning when Joe Stephan tripled down the left field line, followed by Ayden Calvert’s triple to right field and Drake Champlin’s single to center field, each bringing in one run.

The team extended its lead in the second inning after Kadin Carlisle tripled to left field and Logan Bogard grounded out, scoring another two runs.

The offense recorded nine hits in total, with Stephan and Carsen Bristow each collecting two. Calvert, Stephan, Bristow, Champlin, Ryan Lowis, and Carlisle each drove in one run.

Defensively, Alton executed one double play and committed no errors.

Highland starter Isaiah Gruenenfelder took the loss, pitching six innings and allowing seven runs (five earned) on nine hits while striking out seven and walking one.

