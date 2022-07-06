ALTON - The Alton Post 126 Senior Legion team was defeated by the Aviston Express Tuesday night (July 5) by a score of 6-0. It was the first time this season that the Legionnaires were shut out. With the loss, their record drops to 12-7 on the season.

Aviston got on the board early when they scored a run in the top of the first, but it was the second inning that did the most damage.

It was Hayden Garner who started on the mound for Alton and in the second inning, he had trouble locating his pitches. He walked two straight batters to get the bases loaded. He walked a run across the plate and then hit the next batter to allow two quick runs.

After a two-run single from the Express, Alton found themselves trailing 5-0 after two.

Seth Slayden came to pitch the final five innings and he did so with minimal trouble. He allowed a run in the third to get to the eventual final score of 6-0, but after that, he put up four-straight zeros. He threw five strikeouts and didn't allow any walks.

Alton was out-hit 6-2 with Slayden having one and Logan Bogard having the other.

It was a rough night out for the Legionnaires but they have the chance to get back in the winning column tonight (July 6). They take on Post 297 American Legion AAA at home at 8 p.m. They'll wrap up a three-game home stand tomorrow against Highland.

