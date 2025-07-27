TRENTON - Alton Post 126's senior American Legion baseball team, relegated to the loser's bracket of the Illinois Fifth Division tournament after a heartbreaking loss on Friday, will play for the division crown after winning two forfeits in the tournament Saturday at Trenton Community Park.

The Legionnaires won by forfeit over Steeleville Post 480 7-0 on Saturday morning, when Steeleville couldn't field enough players, then defeated Harrisburg Post 167 by the same forfeit score of 7-0, when Harrisburg also couldn't field enough players after losing to the Aviston Post 1239 Express in the winner's bracket final.

The forfeits mean that Alton will play the Express for the division championship in what now boils down to a best-of-three series, with Aviston having rallied to win the first game Friday evening 6-5 in eight innings to take a 1-0 series lead.

Stephan, Hester Have Three Hits Each, Lowis Fans Seven In Complete Game, Alton Wins Fifth Division Opener Over Steeleville 9-1

Joe Stephan and Kael Hester led the way with three hits, including a home run by Stephan, while Ryan Lowis struck out seven in pitching a complete game as Alton Post 126's senior American Legion baseball team scored nine unanswered runs after conceding the opening run, in taking a 9-1 win over Steeleville Post 480 in the opening game of the Illinois Fifth Division tournament at Trenton Community Park.

The Legionnaires advanced to a winner's bracket game on Friday evening against the Aviston Post 1239 Express, with the winner going on to the winner's bracket final, and the losers acing an elimination game.

Steeleville jumped out on top in the bottom of the opening inning with a one out solo homer by Kolton Jany over the left field fence to give Post 480 a 1-0 lead. it turned out to be Lowis' only mistake of the game, as he shut down Steeleville effectively the rest of the way.

The Legionnaires took control of the game in the top of the third, scoring six runs with two out. Kadin Carlisle led off with a walk, and was singled over to second by Stephan with one out. Stephan was forced at second with Carlisle going to third, on a fielder's choice grounder by Ayden Calvert, and Kael Hester singled home Carlisle to tie the game 1-1, Calvert going to second. Logan Bogard hit a sharp single to left to load the bases, and Drake Champlin drew a walk to force home Calvert and give Alton the lead at 2-1. Nolan Parker walked to bring in Hester, and Bogard scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-1, Champlin going to third, and Parker taking second. Carsen Bristow walked to reload the bases, and Carlisle was hit by a pitch, bringing in Parker to make it 5-1. A Godar walk scored Parker to make it 6-1 for Alton before a fly out to left ended the inning.

Stephan hit a 2-0 pitch over the fence in left for a homer to lead off the sixth, adding to Post 126's lead at 7-1, and back-to-back doubles by Calvert and Hester brought in another run to make it 8-1. In the seventh, Bristow was hit by a pitch to lead off, but was forced at second on a grounder hit by Carlisle. Carlisle went to second on a grounder by Godar, and Stephan doubled home Carlisle for the final run, as Lowis had little trouble in retiring Steeleville in the seventh to give the Legionnaires the 9-1 win.

Stephan and Hester led Post 126 with three hits, including Stephan's sixth inning homer, and two RBIs each, while Bogard had two hits, Parker had a hit and RBI, Calvert came up with a hit, and both Godar and Champlin had an RBI each. Lowis went all the way on the mound and gained the win, allowing an earned run on four hits, walking one and striking out seven.

The second game of the series is set for Sunday, with a start time to be announced, with a third and deciding game to be played should Alton win to square the series. The third game will be played approximately 30 to 45 minutes following the conclusion of the second game.

The division champion advances to the Illinois state tournament July 30-August 3 in Rantoul, with the Illinois champions moving on to the Great Lakes regional Aug. 6-10 at Lee Pfund Stadium in Carol Stream, Ill., in suburban Chicago. The regional winner qualifies for the 100th Anniversary Legion World Series, set for Aug. 13-18 in its now-traditional home of Shelby, N.C.

