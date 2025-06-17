ALTON - Alton Post 126 Sr Legion defeated Aviston Express 4-2 Tuesday in a closely contested game.

Aviston Express struck first in the opening inning when Drake Curry doubled, driving in one run. However, Alton responded in the bottom of the first inning as Drake Champlin singled, bringing in two runs and giving his team a 2-1 lead.

Alton extended their lead with one run in the second inning, courtesy of Dane Godar’s single to center field.

The team added another run in the third inning when Champlin hit a sacrifice fly, pushing the score to 4-2.

Logan Bogard earned the win on the mound for Alton. The right-handed pitcher allowed five hits and two runs, one earned, over five innings while striking out three and walking two.

Aviston Express starter Urban Stark took the loss, pitching four innings and giving up four runs, three earned, on six hits, with one strikeout and two walks.

Kael Hester recorded the save for Alton.

Offensively, Champlin led Alton with three runs batted in, going 1-for-2 at the plate. Godar contributed two hits in two at-bats from the leadoff position.

For Aviston Express, Curry went 2-for-3 and had one run batted in.

Alton is now 9-1 on the season.

