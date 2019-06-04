EDWARDSVILLE – Alton Post 126’s baseball team played a tight American Legion baseball season opener Monday night at Roy E. Field at the Simmons Baseball Complex at SIUE-Edwardsville but fell to Post 253 of Festus, Mo., 2-0.

Alton pitcher Cullen McBride went all the way for the Legionnaires, giving up five hits while striking out 12. But a pair of unearned runs were the difference.

“Obviously, our pitcher threw really well tonight,” said Post 126 manager Doug Booten. “I don’t think we could have asked for anything more. He pitched a great game.”

A combination of three pitchers for Festus – Charlie Pratt, Ryan Reando and Logan Warren – held Alton to the two hits, while striking out a total of eight on the night.

“We gave up two unearned runs, and had a couple of miscues,” Booten said, “but that’s a good ball club. They put three guys out there, and they’re all good caliber pitchers.”

Despite the setback, Alton did play well, and Booten is looking forward to the upcoming summer season.

“it was a good start, and it was the first time the kids were back together,” Booten said. “Not a bad start, it was a good game, and we’re looking forward to Highland tomorrow.”

Festus scored its first run in the opening inning, starting with a one-out single by Michael Brewer. After a fly out, Levi Eversoldt hit a fly ball to right field that was dropped for an error, allowing Brewer to score to put Festus ahead 1-0. Eddie Martin singled Eversoldt to third, but Christian Hancock was called out on strikes to end the inning.

Alton had a chance to tie things up in the home half of the second when Adam Stilts reached second on a dropped fly ball and was sacrificed to third by McBride. Ethan Kopsie popped out to second and Griffin Bianco struck out to end the inning.

In the bottom of the third, one out walks to Ryan Best and Gage Booten gave Alton another chance, but a double play ended the inning. In the top of the fourth, Festus scored their second run, starting when Martin was hit by a pitch, and two outs later, Isack Hamilton doubled to the fence in center field to score Martin, making it 2-0. In the bottom of the fourth, McBride tripled to left, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the inning.

McBride continued to pitch well, not allowing a baserunner past second the remainder of the game, but Festus pitching retired the last Alton batters in a row to preserve their 2-0 win.

In the curtain raiser, the Festus Junior Legion team took advantage of various mistakes and went on to defeat Alton 11-1.

“We made some errors, and gave them extra bases and extra outs,” said Alton Junior Legion manager Chris Ford, “and we didn’t bring the bats tonight. “And they’re a very good ball club. They made some plays, took advantage of our mistakes, and they played well.”

Although the Junior Legionnaires lost, Ford and the team took some positive things away from the game to build on, and also knows what the team needs to work on.

“There’s always stuff to work on, whether it’s game one or game 30,” Ford said. “We played pretty well tonight, and we have some positives to build on.”

Ford and his team are looking forward to the season and will be prepared for each game.

“They’re a good group of kids,” Ford said, “we’ll have fun, and we’ll come out prepared for every game.”

The Junior and Senior teams will play their District 22 opener Tuesday night at Roy Lee Field Alton meet up with Highland in a doubleheader. The junior game starts at 6 p.m., and the senior game will begin at 8 p.m. Booten is also looking forward to playing against the District 22 teams.

“District 22’s always tough, so I imagine it’ll be good competition again,” Booten said. “Some of the best teams in the state come from our district, so we’re really looking forward to it.”

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

