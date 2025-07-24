ALTON — Alton Post 126 Navy Jr. Legion defeated Jerseyville 5-0 on Thursday, July 24, 2025, combining strong pitching and timely hitting to secure a shutout victory in the Junior Legion State Tournament at Gordon Moore Park.

Pitchers Tate Powell and Donavon Ducey combined efforts on the mound to blank Jerseyville. Ducey earned the win, allowing two hits and no runs over six and one-third innings, striking out eight and walking one. Powell closed the game, recording the final out with a flyout from Vanausdoll to earn the save.

The scoring began in the bottom of the fourth inning when Luke Clouser drew a walk to start the rally. Ducey followed with a single that drove in two runs, and Jayce Steinkuehler added a double that brought in another run, giving Alton Post 126 Navy Jr Legion a 4-0 lead. The team added one more run to reach five total.

Jerseyville’s starting pitcher, Maxeiner, took the loss after surrendering five runs (four earned) on five hits over six innings, striking out four but walking 11 batters.

At the plate, Ducey led Alton Post 126 Navy Jr Legion with two RBIs and went 1-for-4. Chase Collman contributed two hits in three at-bats, while Evan Spurgeon drew three walks.

The team showed patience at the plate, accumulating 11 walks during the game. For Jerseyville, Hackethal led with two hits in three at-bats.

Alton will face either Carrier Mills or Danville, which plays later today.

