ALTON - Alton Post 126 Navy Jr. Legion edged Piasa Southwestern Jr. Legion 7-6 in a closely contested junior legion baseball game Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.

The matchup took place at Alton, where both teams demonstrated patience at the plate and aggressive base running.

Alton Post 126 Navy Jr. Legion struck first in the bottom of the opening inning. Donavon Ducey tripled to right field and scored on a wild pitch to put the home team ahead 1-0.

Piasa Southwestern Jr. Legion responded quickly, tying the game at two in the top of the second inning with a single to center field by Carter Hall.

Piasa Southwestern Jr. Legion regained the lead in the third inning after a groundout by Jacoby Ironwing and a triple to center by #14, Carter Bacon, each driving in a run.

Alton Post 126 Navy Jr. Legion evened the score in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a solo home run to left field by Jayce Steinkuehler, followed by a single from Miles Brueckner.

Article continues after sponsor message

The lead shifted again in the fifth inning. Piasa Southwestern Jr. Legion took a 5-4 advantage aided by an error, but Alton Post 126 Navy Jr. Legion reclaimed the lead at 7-5 later in the inning with a double by Chase Collman.

Collman finished with three RBIs and went 2-for-3 at the plate. Ducey also contributed two hits for Alton Post 126 Navy Jr. Legion.

On the mound, Deacon Alm earned the win for Alton Post 126 Navy Jr. Legion. The right-handed pitcher allowed three hits and two runs (one earned) over four innings, striking out four and walking two.

Evan Spurgeon started the game for Alton, giving up two runs on three hits over one and one-third innings, with one strikeout and two walks.

Nolan Bowsher relieved later in the game. Piasa Southwestern Jr. Legion’s Alex Spangler took the loss after pitching four and two-thirds innings, striking out 5, but his coach Brian Hanslow said he pitched a great game, overall.

Both teams showed discipline at the plate, each drawing six walks. Alton Post 126 Navy Jr. Legion stole eight bases in total, with Aiden Flavio and Spurgeon each swiping multiple bags.

The two clubs meet again at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at Schneider Park in Brighton.

More like this: