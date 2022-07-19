ALTON - It's that time of year when summer baseball begins to wrap up. As for the Alton Post 126 Legion teams, they still have some games left to play.

Starting off with the Jr. Legion team. They just finished second in the District 22 Tournament after a three-game series against Valmeyer. As it turns out, four junior teams dropped out giving Valmeyer and Alton an easy trip straight to the Jr. 5th Division Tournament in Steelville.

That double-elimination formatted tournament starts tomorrow when Alton Post 126 Jr. takes on Breese Gray at 7 p.m. in Breese.

As for the Sr. Legion team, they're coming out of a tournament in Danville where they went 1-3. Head coach Doug Booten mentioned that Alton saw some of if not, the best competition they've seen all year.

Now the seniors, who are now 16-10 on the season, will begin the Sr. District 22 Tournament. They will take on Highland in a best-of-three series beginning with a double-header tomorrow night at 6 and 8 p.m. from Glik Park in Highland.

If they win that series they'll head to the Sr. 5th Division Tournament which begins Friday in Harrisburg. If they make it past that then they're into the Sr. State Tournament that will kick off in Aviston next week.

