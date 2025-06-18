ALTON - Four players - Luke Clouser, Jayce Steinkuehler, Evan Spurgeon, and Chase Collman - all had three RBIs each, while Nolan Bowsher drove home two as the Alton Post 126 under-17 navy junior American Legion baseball team scored 12 runs in the opening inning to take a 17-0 win over Trenton Post 778 in a District 22 game played Tuesday evening at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.

The junior Legionnaires improved to 8-3 with the win, remaining undefeated in District 22 play. It was all Alton from start to finish, scoring 12 runs in the first, two in the second, and three more in the third as the game was ended by the 15-run rule in the third.

Clouser, Steinkuehler, and Spurgeon all had two hits and three RBIs each for the junior Legionnaires, while Jerald Downs had two hits, Collman had a hit and three RBIs, Bowsher had a hit and two RBIs, Aiden Flaven had a hit and RBI, and both Brady Cheek and Hayden Schepers both had a hit apiece.

Logan Bromaghim was credited with the win on the mound, going two innings and allowing two hits, striking out three, and Landon Grafford pitched in the third, not allowing a hit while walking one and fanning one.

The junior Legionnaires host Kirkwood, Mo., in a game at the Bethalto Sports Complex on Wednesday in a game that starts at 6 p.m., then will compete in the Mike Bedard tournament this coming Friday-Sunday, June 20-22, at Northside Park in Breese, play their annual game against the Alton under-15 red junior team June 23 at Lloyd Hopkins field at 6 p.m., then host Jerseyville Post 498 June 24 at the Bethalto Sports Complex in a 6 p.m.

