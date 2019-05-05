Alton Policeman's Ball is Once Again Huge Fundraiser for Civic Activities Throughout Year
ALTON - The annual Alton Policeman's Ball at Bluff City Grill in Alton attracted a large crowd and was once again a huge fundraiser for various Alton Police civic activities.
The chief level $2,000 sponsors were Ameren Illinois, Fast Eddies Bon-Air, and Sanders Waste.
The captain level $1,000 sponsors were SWMW Law, Bluff City Grill, and Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm.
The $500 sponsors were Riverbender.com, Alton Materials, Alton Memorial Hospital, Bold Enterprise (McDonald's), Bushpilots Motorcycle Club, Donnewald Distributing, Imperial Manufacturing, and Piasa Armory.
The full list of projects the funds raised goes to are:
Alton Police Youth Camp
Alton Youth Sports Programs
Backstoppers
Boys & Girls Club
Crisis Food Center
Junior League of Greater Alton
Madison County Child Advocacy Center
PB & PA Foood Basket Program
PB & PA Shop With a Cop Program
Riverbend Community Center
Special checks were presented to the Crisis Food Center, Madison County Children's Advocacy Center, and Riverbender Community Center at the event.
Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
