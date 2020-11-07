Alton Police/Fire/ARCH Air Medical Service Work Serious Motorcycle Accident
Nov 7, 2020 9:34 PM Nov 8, 2020 10:27 AM Save
Listen to the story
ALTON - At approximately 5:09 p.m. Saturday, the Alton Police/Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Rixon Street in Alton for a motorcycle crash.
The person operating the motorcycle was treated by Alton Fire Department paramedics and subsequently transported to a St. Louis area hospital by ARCH air ambulance.
No further updates for now, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said.
Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.