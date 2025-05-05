ALTON — Officer Dalton Archer and his canine partner, K9 Rico, have officially completed the K9 Academy and are set to begin active duty this week with the Alton Police Department.

The department announced the certification of Rico, its newest four-legged officer, who will assist in various law enforcement tasks including tracking suspects and detecting narcotics. The team is expected to contribute to neighborhood safety across the community.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We’re proud to announce that Officer Archer and his partner, K9 Rico, have officially completed the K9 Academy,” the Alton Police Department said in a statement. “This duo will hit the streets this week, and we’re excited for the incredible work they’ll do together.”

K9 Rico’s addition marks a continued effort by the department to enhance public safety through specialized units.

The new addition marks movements forward after the Alton Police lost K9 Odin, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in August 2024.

More like this: