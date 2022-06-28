ALTON - Alton Police officers were visible at a crime scene in a parking lot next to the Alton Amphitheater early Tuesday morning.

Crime scene tape was placed in a wide area around the parking lot and officers were visible investigating and on standby.

The pictured vehicle was removed from the scene by a towing company in the 5:30 a.m. range Tuesday.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said information will be released about the crime scene situation soon as more details are confirmed.

More To Come.

