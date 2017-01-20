ALTON - Alton Police and U.S. Marshals apprehended a suspect sought by the U.S. Marshals around 8:30 a.m. on Friday at 12th and Alby Street in Alton.

Police and marshals on the scene said the suspect was wanted by the U.S. Marshals on a warrant out of Texas. The newer model black Altima Nissan driven by the suspect had Texas license plates.

The suspect hit a pole, abruptly stopping his vehicle and was injured, then taken to Alton Memorial Hospital under close watch by the authorities.

Additional information will be provided as it is released by law enforcement.

Cory Davenport also contributed to this story.

