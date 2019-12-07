ALTON - On Saturday, December 7, 2019, members of the Alton Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 14 took children on a shopping spree at Target for their annual Shop With A Cop outreach.

This year the kids ran towards the electronics and toy section to shop for their siblings and themselves. They also went to the clothes section and picked out clothes and shoes. There were a lot of smiling kids throughout the event. One kid kept saying "This is awesome" to the police officer he was paired with.

Each kid had a police officer they were paired with who helped them get the Christmas presents they were looking for.

Students are selected by social workers within the Alton School District Approximately 50 students were selected to participate this year. A special thanks goes out to Alton Middle School teacher, Brian Zurek, who continues to organize different fundraising events within the Alton School District to donate towards this program.

"We would also like to say thank you to the employees at Target for the great work that they do preparing for and executing this event, as well as the donations they provide." President Andrew Pierson said.

The PB&PA Alton Unit 14 holds an annual Policeman's Ball (dinner/silent auction) in the Spring, which raises money that supports the Alton Police Youth Camp, which funds our Shop With A Cop and Food Basket Distribution outreaches, area youth events and other charitable giving throughout the year. The PB&PA Alton Unit 14 would like to thank our 2019 Chief Level Sponsors, Ameren Illinois, Fast Eddies Bon Air, and Robert Bob Sanders Waste Systems Inc., as well as individuals and other businesses who contribute throughout the year to our organization.

If you would like to contribute to any of these charitable events please mail a check to Alton Police Youth Camp. P.O. Box 861. Alton, Illinois 62002.

