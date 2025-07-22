ALTON - This is an information release issued on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, from the Alton Police Department after Alton Mayor David Goins announcement about the revocation of the late-night liquor licenses for Hiram’s Bar and Pour Decisions Bar.

The two establishments' late-night liquor license, which allows them to serve alcohol from 1- 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, will be terminated with immediate effect on July 21, 2025. Hirams is located at 219 W. Third St. in Alton and Pour Decisions at 2024 State Street.

In addition, the following establishments have voluntarily agreed to also close at 1 a.m.:

Firehouse Tavern – 314 State St.

Mac’s – 315 Belle St.

This decision comes in response to continued disturbances occurring between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights in the downtown area. The Alton Police Department said in a statement that this is a necessary first step to solving some of the Downtown Alton problems during these hours.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to these new hours, the Alton Police Department will significantly increase its presence downtown during late-night hours.

The Alton Police Department made these key points about the changes in downtown:

Downtown Alton is not the place to loiter.

It is not the place to bring your own alcohol and drink outside.

It is not the place for arguments, fighting, or any form of violence. If that’s your intent — don’t come.

Officers will actively enforce all laws, especially those related to:

Open alcohol in public spaces

Loitering and obstructing sidewalks or streets

Disorderly conduct

Any act that disrupts public peace

The Alton Police Department said: "When the bars close at 1 a.m., we highly recommend you go directly to your vehicle and leave. If you have a ride coming, ensure they are there by 1 a.m. Loitering after closing is not authorized.

"We always prefer voluntary compliance — but let’s be honest — we know that doesn’t work with everyone," the police department added.

This was the Alton Police Department's warning to those who are not in compliance:

Comply the first time.

If you don’t, officers will take appropriate action.

Think we’re bluffing? Mess around and find out.

Choose wisely. Otherwise, your next appearance may be in a booking photo.

To those who come downtown to enjoy the city responsibly: we welcome you.

To those who come to cause chaos: we don’t.

The City of Alton, our local businesses, and the Alton Police Department are united in this effort. Safety for our residents, patrons, and business owners is not optional — it’s a priority.

"Thank you for your cooperation," Alton Police Department said.

More like this: