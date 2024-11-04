ALTON — The Alton Police Department expressed gratitude for the support received from MustacheMarch4PD, an organization that has raised over $11,000 through the sale of K9 Odin shirts and donations. This funding directly benefits both the police department and the local community.

The announcement was made on social media, highlighting the organization's contributions, which include a community gathering featuring cheeseburgers and fries from Tony's Ranch House, along with various sweet treats.

“This is what community is all about,” the department stated in their post. “We’re proud to serve alongside such fantastic supporters.”

MustacheMarch4PD’s fundraising efforts demonstrate a commitment to enhancing public safety and community engagement in Alton.

The Alton Police Department acknowledged the ongoing partnership, emphasizing the positive impact it has on their operations and the community they serve.

The event underscores the importance of collaboration between local organizations and law enforcement, reinforcing community ties in Alton.

