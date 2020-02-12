Alton Police Take Two Into Custody After Chase, Crash With Squad Car Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton Police apprehended two individuals after a crash with a squad car after a pursuit that ended at Hollywood and Broadway Avenue in Alton just after 1 p.m. Wednesday. Article continues after sponsor message The two individuals were taken into police custody at the scene. More will be released about the suspects later. Dan Brannan also contributed to this story. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending