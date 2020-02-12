Alton Police Take Two Into Custody After Chase, Crash With Squad Car
February 12, 2020 3:01 PM February 12, 2020 3:19 PM
Listen to the story
ALTON - Alton Police apprehended two individuals after a crash with a squad car after a pursuit that ended at Hollywood and Broadway Avenue in Alton just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
The two individuals were taken into police custody at the scene. More will be released about the suspects later.
Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.