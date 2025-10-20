ALTON — Alton Police Department, with assistance from Madison County Sheriff's Office authorities, responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of Highland Avenue in Alton in the evening of Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.

The call came in at 8:40 p.m. to the Alton Police Department.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said, "The disturbance involved a male subject who fled on foot, prompting a search of the area. The individual was located and taken into custody. Madison County Sheriff's Office assisted us in the situation."

Chief Ford stated the case will be reviewed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, to determine appropriate charges.

