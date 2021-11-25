ALTON - At 5:23 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, Alton Police officers began responding to the 200 block of East Seventh Street, Alton, in reference to a carjacking that just occurred.

Shortly thereafter, officers arrived on the scene and spoke to the victim. The victim was walking towards their car, when a suspect, who was wearing all dark clothing, while armed with a handgun, had just approached the victim demanding the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the area, after stealing the victim’s vehicle.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said several Alton Police officers began searching the area for the suspect and the vehicle that was just stolen. A short time later, officers located the stolen vehicle and the suspect in the area of Thorpe Street and Harrison Street, Alton. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

The suspect who was taken into custody is a juvenile and was transported to the Alton Police Department.

The information learned during this investigation will be presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

