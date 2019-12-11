ALTON - The Alton Police Department Investigation Bureau sent out a request this afternoon asking for the public's help in locating Grant Seeley of Alton, Illinois.

At 2:29 p.m. on Dec. 10, the Alton Police Department initiated an investigation of a missing person. According to relatives of Grant Seeley, he was last seen by his family on at 10:30 a.m. on December 10, leaving his Alton residence. He was driving a white, 2009, Ford, Mustang, bearing Illinois registration “P388026” that possibly traveled through Terre Haute, Indiana sometime in the afternoon of December 10th.

Grant Seeley is described as a white male, 6’01”, 145lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information or knows the whereabouts of Grant Seeley please contact the Alton Illinois Police Department at 618-463-3505.

