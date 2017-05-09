ALTON - The Alton Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects involved in unlawful use of a credit card.

According to police, a stolen card was used by these suspects at the Walgreens, located at 1650 Washington Ave. on April 28, 2017, at 5:11 a.m. Anyone with any information on these suspects are asked to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505, or use its anonymous tip line, (618) 465-5948.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Alton Police Investigating Burglary At Funky Cards and Collectibles
Mar 13, 2025
Two Arrested in Fairview Heights Burglary Investigation
Feb 13, 2025
Homicide Occurs In 2500 Block of Saddle Ridge In St. Louis County
Mar 25, 2025
Alton Police Investigate Shooting Incident On Central Avenue Near School Bus Dropoff
Feb 27, 2025
Wood River Police Quickly Apprehend Suspects in Robbery
Jan 12, 2025

 