ALTON - The Alton Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects involved in unlawful use of a credit card.

According to police, a stolen card was used by these suspects at the Walgreens, located at 1650 Washington Ave. on April 28, 2017, at 5:11 a.m. Anyone with any information on these suspects are asked to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505, or use its anonymous tip line, (618) 465-5948.

