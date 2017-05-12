ALTON - Alton Police officers responded about 6 a.m. Friday to a report of two black males described in their late teens or early 20s attempting to take a large amount of copper from the old Kmart building on Homer Adams Parkway.

One of the suspects was described on the scanner as a black male with a blue hoodie, shorts and a back pack and the other a black male with a gray hoodie, black pants and a goatee. Both suspects were last seen and described by a delivery driver in the Schnucks parking lot.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Fire Department Chief Bernie Sebold confirmed firemen were called to the scene to assist the officers with ladders to get them on the roof. The officers then performed an investigation on the Kmart roof and observed a considerable amount of copper had been removed. Copper was found on the ground by a bay door and it was evident it had been removed from the roof.

Sebold said his department simply assisted the police in gaining access to roof and they performed the criminal investigation. The copper on the ground was apparently removed from the scene and placed as evidence in a city storage facility.

Anyone with any information on this crime is invited to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

