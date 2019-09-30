ALTON - A bulletin was released Monday night that Cody Eberlin remains at large and is actively wanted by the Alton Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office and should be considered armed and dangerous.

At 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, Alton Police Officers responded to Wood River Township Park, located at the intersection of Storey Lane and Stanley Road in Alton, to investigate a report of a domestic battery in progress. That investigation has revealed Cody J. Eberlin, of Alton, was last seen forcing his wife, Alexis Eberlin into a wooded area.

Multiple agencies including the East Alton Police, Wood River Police, Bethalto Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police joined the Alton Police Officers as well as several local K9 units in searching for the Eberlins. Today, at approximately 10 a.m., Alexis and Cody Eberlin were located following a tip from a concerned citizen who saw them in the area. Alexis was brought into safety, and Cody evaded police at that time.

This afternoon, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Cody J. Eberlin, 33 years old of Alton, with one count of Kidnapping, one count of Aggravated Domestic Battery, and one count of Domestic Battery. Bond for the aforementioned charges was set at $103,000 by the honorable Judge Heflin.

Cody Eberlin is described as a white male approximately six feet, two inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Individuals should not attempt to contact him directly. If anyone has any information regarding Cody Eberlin’s whereabouts, they should contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505, or by dialing 9-1-1, as soon as possible. Tips can also be provided via social media on the Alton Police Department’s Facebook or Twitter accounts.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

