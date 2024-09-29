ALTON - A man was injured by what police described at this time as "an unknown object" while walking near Main Street and Edwards Street in Alton, prompting a response from the Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said the incident occurred when the man was crossing the street around a vehicle stopped at the intersection. According to the chief, as the man maneuvered around the vehicle, he was struck in the head by "an unidentified object." The vehicle then left the scene immediately.

The chief said the man continued walking to retrieve his phone and contacted the police. Emergency medical services from the Alton Fire Department transported him to a local hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with authorities pursuing leads. The Alton Police Department has urged anyone with information to come forward and contact them at 618-463-3505.

