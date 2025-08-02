ALTON - The Alton Police Department has announced preparations for Puddle of Mudd’s concert at the Alton Amphitheater this Saturday evening, Aug. 2, 2025. The rock band is scheduled to perform at 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase, with VIP admission priced at $80.50 and general admission at $42.75. Organizers advise attendees to secure valuables and lock vehicles to prevent theft during the event.

The Alton Police Department outlined several venue rules that will be strictly enforced, including prohibitions on weapons, smoking or vaping in seating and lawn areas, outside food and beverages, pets, tailgating, loitering near vehicles, stage diving, crowd surfing, and alcohol consumption on public property outside the venue.

Alton Police said officers and private security personnel will be present throughout the concert to maintain safety and order.

The department encouraged concertgoers to prepare for an enjoyable evening of live music along the riverfront.

