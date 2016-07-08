ALTON - The Alton Police are requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects in an armed robbery at the Sprint store in Alton Thursday evening.

Just before 8 p.m. Alton Police Officers responded to the Alton Sprint Store, 1750 Homer Adams Parkway, after receiving a report of an Armed Robbery that had occurred approximately 20 minutes prior.

The investigation has revealed one of the males held employees at gunpoint while the other restrained them. No one was injured as a result of this incident, however, the suspects stole several items offered for sale and cash from the store before fleeing the area in a silver passenger car.

Both suspects were described as being 20-25 years old and approximately five feet, ten inches tall. One male was described as having an average build and wore a red hooded sweatshirt, red hat, red bandanna over his face and tan pants. The other male was described as having a thin build and wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black hat, black bandanna over his face and blue jeans.

“Acts of extreme violence such as this will not be tolerated in Alton. I encourage anyone with any information about this incident to come forward as soon as possible,” said Alton Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons.

A thorough investigation is being conducted into this incident and multiple leads are already being followed, however, anyone with information is asked to call the Alton Police at (618) 463-3505 as soon as possible.

