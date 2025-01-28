ALTON — The Alton Police Department and Fire Department responded to a shooting incident Tuesday night, Jan. 28, 2025, in the vicinity of State Street and Miller Street.

First responders arrived at the scene and located a victim in the area suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was subsequently transported to an area hospital for treatment.

In the aftermath of the shooting, officers cordoned off State Street in Alton to conduct an investigation and search for evidence. As of now, the description of the suspect remains unknown.

A witness reported seeing a K9 unit deployed in the area as part of the search efforts. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not released further details regarding the incident.