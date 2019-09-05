ALTON - Thursday morning just before 8 a.m. in Alton, several officers responded to a report of a possible child abduction. Officers located the reported victim and the preliminary investigation has revealed the victim, a 25-year-old-woman, and suspect knew each other and this was a domestic-related incident; not as it was originally reported.

Alton Police said this incident was not a random act, and there is no reason, that we know of, for the public to be concerned at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing and further information, including any charges against the suspect, will be released at this time.