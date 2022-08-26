ALTON - At about 8:24 p.m. Thursday, the Alton Police Department responded to a residence in the 200 block of Wonderland Drive, in reference to several reports of a disturbance. Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said information the department received was that someone involved in the disturbance may be armed with a firearm.

Chief Pulido said a preliminary investigation revealed that there was a disturbance between several people at this residence, in which one person did display a firearm. The subjects involved were generally familiar with each other.

The suspect was taken into custody and is being held at the Alton Police Department.

The information learned during this investigation will be presented to the Madison County States Attorney's Office for the possibility of felony charges.

