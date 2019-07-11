ALTON - The Alton Police Department responded to yet another altercation on Ridge Street early Thursday morning.

While details are sparse at this time, police said a man with a gun was taken into custody following a fight in which at least one shot was fired. At this time, police said no one was injured as a result of those shots, but the alleged shooter was taken into custody.

His name has not been released at this time as he is currently awaiting charges.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

