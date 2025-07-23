ALTON - Alton Police were called to the 300 block of East Ninth Street in Alton on Tuesday morning, July 22, 2025, after a report that a man had punctured his chest with an unknown object, according to an initial investigation.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said witnesses at the scene confirmed that the man caused the injury to himself.

"The male refused medical treatment and was ultimately transported to Gateway Regional Hospital for mental health care," Chief Ford added.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.