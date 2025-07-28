ALTON – Following the recent implementation of earlier bar closing times and increased police presence in the downtown entertainment district, the Alton Police Department is pleased to report overwhelming support and compliance from both patrons and business owners during the first full weekend of enforcement.

From Friday evening, July 25, 2025, through early Sunday morning, July 27, 2025, Alton Police Officers maintained a heightened presence in the downtown area to ensure public safety, discourage disorderly conduct, and support the newly established 1 a.m. closing time for several local establishments.

“We were encouraged by the cooperation we saw this weekend,” said Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford. “Patrons complied with the new closing times, left the area promptly, and conducted themselves responsibly. This is exactly the kind of community response we were hoping for.”

There were no major incidents throughout the weekend. However, officers will be applying for charges regarding a minor located inside Pour Decisions at approximately 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, July 26, 2025. Officers also made an arrest of a female subject who repeatedly refused to leave the middle of a roadway while screaming and yelling obscenities despite multiple lawful commands to remove herself from the roadway.

Upon further investigation, she was found to have multiple outstanding warrants and was taken into custody. “This weekend proved what we already believed – that the vast majority of our community and visitors want a safe, enjoyable downtown experience,” said Chief Ford.

“We appreciate the public’s respect for the new measures and for our officers on duty.”

The Alton Police Department extends its gratitude to the downtown businesses and community members who have played a key role in making these changes successful. While enforcement efforts will remain active, the Department is optimistic about continuing this positive trend moving forward.

“We want people to enjoy everything downtown Alton has to offer, but we also want them to do so safely and respectfully,” Chief Ford added. “Together, we can maintain a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere for all.”

