ALTON — Madison County Transit (MCT) donated two RECON patrol bicycles to the Alton Police Department during the MCT Board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. This donation aims to enhance public safety by allowing law enforcement officials to patrol MCT Trails and local communities more efficiently.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford expressed his gratitude for the donation, calling it "an extremely generous donation." He added, "We at the Alton Police Department are very grateful. We will make good use of them at special events, concerts, parades, as well as periodic bike patrols. MCT is a great community partner. Their support and generosity are very much appreciated."

Ellie Cone, Marketing Director of the Agency for Community Transit, elaborated on the purpose of the donation. "In an effort to support the evolving needs of local law enforcement and to encourage bicycle patrols on the MCT Trails and in Madison County communities, Madison County Transit (MCT) donated two RECON Interceptor battery-powered bicycles to the Alton Police Department," Cone said.

MCT has a history of supporting local law enforcement through similar donations. Over the past five years, MCT has provided patrol bicycles to police departments in East Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City, Maryville, Highland, Troy, South Roxana, and Venice. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and campus safety officers at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) and Lewis & Clark Community College have also benefited from MCT's generosity.

RECON, a law enforcement electric bike company, specializes in patrol bicycles designed for public safety. The all-terrain bicycles donated to the Alton Police Department feature heavy-duty frames, puncture-resistant 4-inch tires, 1000-watt mid-drive motors for optimal speed, and hydraulic disc brakes for greater stopping power. Additionally, each bike is equipped with emergency police lights, sirens, and a police bag.

The donation was well-received by local officials. Pictured at the event were MCT Board Member Andy Economy, MCT Board Vice Chair Chris Guy, MCT Board Chairman Ron Jedda, MCT Board Member and Jarvis Township Supervisor Allen Adomite, MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison, MCT Board Member David Sherrill, Alton Chief of Police Jarrett Ford, Captain Kurtis McCray, and Alton Mayor David Goins.