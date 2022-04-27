ALTON - Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido released information about a stolen vehicle and a quick arrest on Wednesday.

This was Pulido's report: "At 1:09 p.m. on April 27, 2022, the Alton Police Department was notified that a Ford Excursion pulling a silver trailer was just stolen from the back of a business, located in the 300 block of Homer Adams Parkway. As officers began responding and began to investigate, a motorist reported the driver of a Ford Excursion that was pulling a silver trailer was driving recklessly southbound on Martin Luther King Drive.

"Additional officers began responding to the location of the reckless driver. The driver and sole occupant of the Ford Excursion that was pulling the silver trailer was located, stopped, and detained without further incident on Liberty Street at Union Street. The Ford Excursion and the silver trailer were then officially identified as the vehicle stolen during the incident in the 300 block of Homer Adams Parkway."

Article continues after sponsor message

Chief Pulido said the suspect was transported to the Alton Police Department and held.

The Alton Police Department will consult with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office about the possibility of felony charges.

Pulido said nothing else could be released for now.

More like this: