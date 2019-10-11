ALTON - Alton Police apprehended a man quickly from a 2:16 p.m Thursday, Oct. 10, theft incident in Alton.

At approximately 2:16 p.m., the Alton Police Department was notified that a man had just stolen a laptop computer from a business, later determined to be the Post Commons, located at 300 Alby St., Alton.

The man, formally identified as Donnell L. Moore, 48 years of age, whose address was listed as homeless, was also determined to have an extraditable felony warrant for Burglary, from St. Louis County, Missouri.

A witness told the Alton Police Department that the man was last observed walking near E. 5th St. and Alby St.

Several Alton Police Officers were nearby and located the man walking near E. 7th St. at Langdon St. The man was positively identified as the suspect and he was found to be in possession of the stolen laptop. The laptop was returned to the victim.

The details of this investigation were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office today and Donnell L. Moore was charged with Theft-Under $500 (2nd Subsequent Offense) and Fugitive From Justice, related to the extraditable felony warrant from the state of Missouri.

The Honorable Judge Janet Heflin set bail for the Theft-Under $500 (2nd Subsequent Offense) charge at $15,000. Regarding the Fugitive From Justice charge, the Honorable Judge Heflin set bail at No Bond. Donnell Moore is currently being held at the Alton Police Department.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

