ALTON - Alton Police Department officers are investigating a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Main Street on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The call to Alton Police came in at 11:19 a.m.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a white passenger vehicle stopped in the 1600 block of Main Street and exited the vehicle.

"During what appeared to be a disturbance involving someone else, the driver fired several rounds from a handgun into the air," the chief said. "The driver then fled the area in the white vehicle, northbound in the 1600 block of Main Street.

"No injuries or damage were reported."

Chief Pulido added that Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Detectives have been following up on leads and the investigation continues.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, please contact Alton Police at (618) 463-3505.

