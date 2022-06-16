ALTON - At 1:56 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the Alton Police Department received a report of gunshots and a subsequent traffic crash in the area of the Clark Bridge. Officers responded and located a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a tree on the southwest end of the Clark Bridge in Missouri.

The driver of the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the traffic crash and was transported to a St. Louis area hospital.

Alton Police Department Deputy Police Chief Jerrett Ford said information gathered at the scene suggests the incident to have started as an apparent road rage incident involving two vehicles.

"Traffic on the Clark Bridge was temporarily halted as investigators processed the scene for evidence," he said. "Evidence of gunshots being fired was located on the Illinois side of the Clark Bridge."

Ford added: "Detectives with the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are actively following up on leads at this time. This appears to be an isolated incident. Further information may be released as it becomes available."

