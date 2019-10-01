ALTON - Alton Police made an announcement Tuesday afternoon that it is investigating a traffic crash that occurred in the parking lot of BP Amoco at the intersection of Illinois Route 140 (College Avenue) at Fosterburg Road in Alton. The driver injured in the accident was pronounced dead at an Alton hospital after life-saving attempts.

The Alton Police Department was notified of the traffic crash at 7:13 a.m. Tuesday.

Alton Police officers and Alton Fire Department members arrived on the scene and observed the sole occupant of the passenger vehicle was unresponsive with the windows locked. The first responders had to break a rear window to get into the locked vehicle to tend to the unresponsive driver. The first responders performed life-saving efforts on the driver on the way to an Alton hospital. Authorities are not identifying the driver at this time.

Alton Police said preliminary information obtained show the driver had been traveling westbound on Illinois Route 140 and for reasons unknown, traveled off the right side of the roadway (north side) into a grassy area. The vehicle traveled down, then up an embankment, traveling across Fosterburg Road. The vehicle then traveled into the parking lot of BP Amoco at which at this point the front end of the vehicle collided with a flatbed trailer, which was parked on this parking lot.

No other injuries were reported.

