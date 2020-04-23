ALTON - Alton Police are investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in minor injuries to a male late Thursday morning.

The call to Alton Police occurred at 10:45 a.m. to the 2100 block of Main Street.

Alton Fire Department Ambulance also responded. Alton Police said the man was treated at the scene, but was not taken to the hospital. Alton Police were probing the cause of the altercation to see if any charges would be filed, but both involved will be fine physically.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

