Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - Alton Police are investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in minor injuries to a male late Thursday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

The call to Alton Police occurred at 10:45 a.m. to the 2100 block of Main Street.

Alton Fire Department Ambulance also responded. Alton Police said the man was treated at the scene, but was not taken to the hospital. Alton Police were probing the cause of the altercation to see if any charges would be filed, but both involved will be fine physically.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Alton Police Investigate Shooting on Belle Street Thursday Afternoon, May 1, 2025
May 1, 2025
Alton Officer Luke Atkinson Graduates Southwestern Illinois Police Academy
May 1, 2025
Alton Police Welcome K9 Rico and Officer Archer Combination To Active Duty
3 days ago
ILEAS Called to Alton Home in Domestic Violence Case
Apr 27, 2025
Alton Police Honor Correctional Officers During National Recognition Week
Today

 